‘Justice League’ Blu-Ray Steelbook Artwork Revealed

UPDATE 12/20/17 4:15 pm ET: Warner Bros. has notified ComicBook.com the box art featured on Amazon is unofficial, along with the projected release date accompanying the item available for advanced reserve.

The box art for the upcoming Justice League steelbook edition blu-ray release has been revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Showcased on Amazon, the steelbook will feature each of Justice League’s heroes in animated form in what looks like the same location they do battle with the villainous Steppenwolf. Front and center is Batman, surround by Aquaman, Cyborg, Superman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman, from left to right.

Check out a photo of the box art below!

The Amazon page claims the Justice League steelbook edition blu-ray will be available “around March 27, 2018.”

It’s almost surprising to see Superman featured on the box art as much of Justice League‘s marketing material left the Kryptonian hero out. After the film’s release, the Henry Cavill character was added to posters across official social media pages.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.