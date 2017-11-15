The Internet Is Upset Justice League Is Erasing Superman’s Mustache
Superman is the master of disguise, but Henry Cavill may have found a way to one-up Clark Kent's glasses-centric wardrobe. Justice League is currently undergoing reshoots, but the ordeal has become more complicated than first thought. Variety has just reported the shoots are much more extensive than fans imagined, and they've forced Cavill to suit up as Superman with one hell of a mustache.
Yes, that's right. The DC Extended Universe has catered to you mustache-loving fans. Just, don't expect Justice League to keep Superman and his newfound facial hair.
According to Variety, the reshoots for Justice League are conflicted with Cavill's current work on Mission Impossible 6. The actor has traveled to-and-from reshoots out of necessity, and he's had to do so with a beard. Cavill's character in the Paramount film required him to grow facial hair, and the studio barred the actor from shaving during production. As such, the mustache Cavill grew will have to be "digitally removed in post-production" for Justice League, but fans are kind of wishing the facial hair just stuck around.
Over on Twitter, fans have started a meme-filled protest against the Justice League scrape. Netizen are rallying behind the thought of a mustached Superman, and Photoshop is being used liberally to create concept art of such a thing. You can check out some of the mock-ups below, but don't get your hopes up. It's all but certain Warner Bros. is anti-mustache when it come to Clark Kent, so expect to see the character's jawline bare when he returns to the big screen.
WaltHickey
we'll fix it in post pic.twitter.com/pMbCwPqJdZ— Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) July 24, 2017
If this isn't the kind of handle-bar mustache Superman would rock on the big screen, then what is the point?prevnext
BackoftheHead
Superman should show up in #JusticeLeague with this mustache, go up to #WonderWoman and be like "Ooooo, I'm Ares!" pic.twitter.com/UuYGksfPA3— John Orquiola (@BackoftheHead) July 24, 2017
Somehow, the Ares mustache has managed to age the Kryptonian by about 50 years, and we're not sure how to feel about that.prevnext
mikeryan
This would be a good time for Gillette to bring back that "How Does Superman Shave?" ad campaign. pic.twitter.com/aMk56ogZSL— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 24, 2017
If Justce Leage wanted more Gillette promo tie-ins, it wouldn't be a bad idea to keep the superhero hair around.prevnext
doctormo77
Times in which Superman has rocked a mustache. ?#SuperStache pic.twitter.com/H99FYVREjX— Mo Walker (@doctormo77) July 24, 2017
Alright, so it's not quite the same, but still! The point stands; Superman's mustache is technically canon.prevnext
firstshowing
I don't know, I think it'd be kinda fun to see Superman saving the world with a burly mustache. What about you? pic.twitter.com/Ji8b8iedAP— Alex Billington (@firstshowing) July 24, 2017
This. This is the face of a man you'd trust to take down Steppenwolf. Justice League better be capitalizing on that.prevnext
More Justice League News
In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ciarán Hinds (Steppenwolf), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), Amber Heard (Mera), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West) and Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor).0comments
Wonder Woman is in theaters now, and will be followed by Justice League on November 17, 2017; Aquaman on July 27, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Justice League 2 on June 14, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020. The Flash, The Batman, Dark Universe and Man of Steel 2 are currently without a release dates.
MORE JUSTICE LEAGUE:
- New Justice League Trailer Released
- Ben Affleck Comments on Batman Departure Rumors
- Justice League SDCC Trailer Teases Green Lantern
- First Aquaman Movie Footage Premieres at SDCC
- Wonder Woman 2 Announced at SDCC
- Flash Movie Titled Flashpoint
- Batman Movie Universe Plans Revealed
- New Justice League Poster Revealed
- Which DCEU Films Could Take WB's 2020 Release Dates?