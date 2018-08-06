The Justice League Tangles With Doomsday in Our Exclusive ‘The Death of Superman’ Clip

Batman, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter can’t slow down Doomsday in an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s DVD and Blu-ray release of The Death of Superman, starring Jerry O’Connell as Superman and Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane.

Jason O’Mara returns to his role as the Dark Knight, and Matt Lanter plays Aquaman. In the clip, Martian Manhunter (Nyambi Nyambi) tries to read Doomsday’s thoughts, and comes away saying that there are “no real thoughts,” the Doomsday is little more than a killing machine.

The movie follows in the continuity established following Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, featuring The New 52-styled costumes and a Justice League that features Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Green Lantern, The Flash, and Aquaman. In the original comics, the League that battled Doomsday consisted of Superman leading Booster Gold, Blue Beetle, Fire, Ice, Bloodwynd, and Guy Gardner (who at the time was using Sinestro’s yellow power ring).

The movie — a loose adaptation of the “Doomsday!” story but still far closer in its execution to the original material than was the 2007 animated movie Superman: Doomsday — tracks Superman and the Justice League as they battle Doomsday in an epic smash-em-up that leaves the League down for the count, Superman and Doomsday dead, and the world reeling.

The story has been adapted a few times — not just in Doomsday but also in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and on some of the animated series that The Death of Superman producer James Tucker has overseen for Warner Bros. Television over the years — but the latest movie is the first to really use the comics as a template and to see the death of Superman as a storyline to be adapted, rather than just a concept to be absorbed into an unrelated tale.

Excepting the decision to stick with a “big guns” Justice League rather than the Justice League International leftovers that were headlining the series in 1992, the structure of the story — wherein Superman is dealing with a personal commitment, and the League gets decimated by Doomsday before he manages to get to them — is pretty similar to the story in the comics.

The Death of Superman is available now on digital-on-demand platforms, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow.