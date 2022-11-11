DC Fans Remember Batman Icon Kevin Conroy After His Death

DC fans around the world have lost a Batman icon, as it was announced today that longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy has died at the age of 66. Now that the news has been confirmed that Conroy (star of Batman: The Animated Series and countless other DC animated and live-action projects) indeed passed away after a battle with cancer.

DC fans, comic book creators, and actors of all sorts are taking to social media to shared their grief and fond memories who who Kevin Conroy was, and what he meant to the world as Batman.