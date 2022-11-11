DC Fans Remember Batman Icon Kevin Conroy After His Death

By Kofi Outlaw

DC fans around the world have lost a Batman icon, as it was announced today that longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy has died at the age of 66. Now that the news has been confirmed that Conroy (star of Batman: The Animated Series and countless other DC animated and live-action projects) indeed passed away after a battle with cancer. 

DC fans, comic book creators, and actors of all sorts are taking to social media to shared their grief and fond memories who who Kevin Conroy was, and what he meant to the world as Batman. 

RIP Kevin Conroy

Rest In Peace Kevin Conroy – we extend our condolences to his friends, family, and colleagues in their time of grief.

DC Remembers Kevin Conroy

Here's the official post from DC regarding Kevin Conroy's passing.

You Will Always Be Our Batman

#ThatsOurBatman (or some variation of it) will be all over social media feeds today.

The Definitive Batman

For entire generations of DC fans, Kevin Conroy WAS Batman in voice and spirit. A voice that will forever define the character afterward.

Kevin Conroy Tribute Art

The tribute for Kevin Conroy is already pouring out.

Kevin Conroy's Favorite Batman Moments

There's also an outpouring of DC fans sharing and remember the Batman scenes that Conroy himself loved best. There are so many to choose from.

Why I Do What I Do

Kevin Conroy's work on Batman: The Animated Series helped inspire a much wider pool of new creative talent than a Batman comic ever could. Including us.

Death Is An Injustice

The game developer of DC's hit Injustice game (and universe) showed his condolences. Conroy's work reached well into gaming, as his Batman voice also defined Injustice and the equally successful Arkham Asylum game series.

Great Gifts Gone

If you ever doubt the power that a voice actor can have... don't.

Words of Comfort... From Kevin Conroy

If you're feeling the grief and loss right now, take solace in Kevin Conroy's own thoughts about death.

