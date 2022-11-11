DC Fans Remember Batman Icon Kevin Conroy After His Death
DC fans around the world have lost a Batman icon, as it was announced today that longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy has died at the age of 66. Now that the news has been confirmed that Conroy (star of Batman: The Animated Series and countless other DC animated and live-action projects) indeed passed away after a battle with cancer.
DC fans, comic book creators, and actors of all sorts are taking to social media to shared their grief and fond memories who who Kevin Conroy was, and what he meant to the world as Batman.
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman, has died.https://t.co/VeiuCkIAFj pic.twitter.com/91WLbsvGn1— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) November 11, 2022
DC Remembers Kevin Conroy
DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans. https://t.co/GgdfYvoKVL pic.twitter.com/pSy8h29h6r— DC (@DCComics) November 11, 2022
You Will Always Be Our Batman
Goodbye Kevin Conroy, you will always be my Batman. pic.twitter.com/iOY63lF2bU— AjepArt (@AjepArts) November 11, 2022
The Definitive Batman
rest in peace kevin conroy. forever the definitive voice of batman.💔 pic.twitter.com/mBjkqMDWhg— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) November 11, 2022
Kevin Conroy Tribute Art
Rest in power Kevin Conroy, thank you for absolutely everything you have done for us 😔🦇🖤 pic.twitter.com/GqzWLsEN6V— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 11, 2022
Kevin Conroy's Favorite Batman Moments
saw an interview where Kevin Conroy spoke on his favourite batman lines and mentioned this moment as one he loved and was proud of. pic.twitter.com/8ETrHQVfv8— 🦇 (@gothamfreak_) November 11, 2022
Why I Do What I Do
Kevin Conroy passing away is devastating. His iteration of Batman is the first character I ever loved and set me on the life path I’m currently on.
When discussing the all time pantheon Batman actors, his name will forever deserve to be mentioned near the top.
Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cvwAzrpdb6— Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) November 11, 2022
Death Is An Injustice
So sad to hear about Kevin Conroy. He was THE voice of Batman for generations, including our INJUSTICE games.
So iconic. What a loss. RIP :( pic.twitter.com/JpgRwIGDAh— Ed Boon (@noobde) November 11, 2022
Great Gifts Gone
In the documentary I Know That Voice, Kevin Conroy tells this unforgettable story about working at a food relief station in Manhattan in the days after 9/11. It’s one of my favorite stories he told about the power of his talents. Rest In Peace Mr. Conroy pic.twitter.com/CVb6vLQlEb— Henry Gilbert (@hEnereyG) November 11, 2022
Words of Comfort... From Kevin Conroy
We heard the news about Kevin Conroy last night and spent the rest of our nights in our emotions hoping it was just a rumor. Genuinely don't know what to say.
I just want to share his thoughts on death that he shared with me when my grandma passed. pic.twitter.com/k6EBTKSjGg— Watchtower Database (@dcauwatchtower) November 11, 2022
If you're feeling the grief and loss right now, take solace in Kevin Conroy's own thoughts about death.