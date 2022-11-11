Kevin Conroy, Legendary Batman Voice Actor, Dies at 66

Legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away. Actor Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook: "Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He's been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world," she wrote. ComicBook.com also received confirmation of Conroy's passing.

Conroy is widely known for lending his voice to the Caped Crusader in the 1990s hit animated series Batman: The Animated Series, along with other projects from Warner Bros. Animation. The actor quickly became the definitive voice for the Dark Knight, while also making a live-action appearance in The CW crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths," portraying an older Bruce Wayne from Earth-99. Some of his other live-action roles came in Dynasty, Matlock, Murphy Brown, and Cheers. Kevin Conroy was a fixture on the convention scene as well, taking time out of his busy schedule to meet with fans and the press to discuss his numerous projects.

Conroy previously spoke about fans being upset at his "angry Bruce Wayne" from his Batwoman appearance in "Crisis on Infinite Earths." "The fans were not happy about that. They didn't like seeing that version of Bruce Wayne," Conroy said on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "But for me it was fun, it was a lot of fun to sort of stretch my acting chops a little bit."

Conroy told his former Justice League and Justice League Unlimited co-star he knew nothing about this Batman except that he was older, only learning later that this Bruce Wayne was left mangled after killing his world's Superman.

"They didn't tell me anything about the Batman. They just said he was the Batman in the future, an old Bruce Wayne," Conroy said. "I said, 'You mean like in Batman Beyond old Bruce Wayne?' They said, 'No, he's not 80. But he's older and he's in bad shape.'"

One of Kevin Conroy's recent contributions to DC was writing a story in this year's Pride anthology. He thanked fans for the heartfelt response in a social media video: "Hi, this is Kevin Conroy. I just wanted to take a second to thank all of you for the reactions that I've been getting to the story that I wrote for DC Pride," Conroy said. "It's been overwhelming, and it is so appreciated. You know, whenever you share something that personal, you risk, and you all made that risk so worthwhile because the support and the appreciation has been extraordinary. I just wanted to make sure you knew that. I also wanted to take a second to thank the people at DC who worked with me on this. J. Bone, Arianna Turturro, Jessica Chen, and Aditya Bikar. They were so supportive and helpful. But again, never underestimate how much I appreciate each and every one of you and what you give me back for my performances. It means the world to me. Take care"

