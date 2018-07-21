Kevin Conroy Still Won’t Name His Favorite Live-Action Batman

Kevin Conroy, considered the voice of Batman for many, refused to comment on who his favorite live-action Batman is.

“I’m always asked who my favorite live-action Batman is, and I’m not going there,” Conroy said in a red carpet interview during San Diego Comic-Con. “I’m not going to compare.”

Conroy said he was surprised Warner Bros. never gave the Batman role to one actor, but he thought the idea of having different actors who could bring different personalities to the role is “kind of brilliant.”

“Each actor brings a different quality to it and it’s so interesting to see how each actor puts on the cape and way it brings out of them,” Conroy continued. “It ended up being a really good idea.”

Some actors are stronger at playing Batman, others at playing Bruce Wayne, Conroy noted. “It’s such a multi-dimmensional character that there’s many, many ways of doing it,” he said.

Since Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman introduced Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck have all played the character on the big screen.

There could be a new Batman soon, since Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman is reportedly considering using a younger Buce Wayne. That would mean Affleck is on his way out.

While other voice actors have played Batman for Warner Bros.’ various animated movies and shows, Conroy has played Batman more often than any of them since he got the part in 1992 for Batman: The Animated Series. Sine then, Conroy has voiced Bruce and/or Batman in Batman Beyond, Justice League, Superman and Justice League Action. He also voiced Batman in the movies Batman and Harley Quinn, Batman: The Killing Joke and Batman: Assault on Arkham.

While Conroy was apprehensive about picking a favorite Batman actor, it was clear that Mark Hamill is the “definitive Joker.”

“He’s a genius. I love working with him,” Conroy said of Hamill. “But then you see other actors do it and you realize, there are so many ways of doing Joker. They’re not better than Mark, they’re just different.”

While Conroy did not want to reveal his favorite Batman this time, he has previously praised the performances of Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Earlier this year, he said he felt Affleck “really pulled it off.”

“I thought he was really good. So I’m more in his court than a lot of people are, I guess. I think people gave him a hard time before they even saw what he would do with it. There’s a lot of pre-judging,” Conroy said at a panel in London in May.

In an interview last year, Conroy said he thought Affleck “got the balance” between Bruce and Batman “better than any of them.”