Kevin Conroy Reveals His Batman Look for Crisis on Infinite Earths

The CW’s Arrowverse crossover for this season will be here in a flash, and fans are all too ready to get the show on the road. One actor who is gearing up for the Crisis on Infinite Earths is Kevin Conroy. The voice of Batman will now get a chance to play the hero in a live-action series, and he made a stop at New York Comic-Con to say hi to an old friend. Arrowverse fans realized that his current look could be a clue to how he will look when the event kicks off.

In the picture, Conroy is in the company of Will Friedele, who voiced Terry McGinnis in Batman Beyond. Now, the Batman actor also voiced Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series, but many people remember his gruff turn on the character in that later version. There are going to be a lot of DC Comics heroes on-screen in the latest Crisis, but the chances of Batman Beyond making an appearance aren’t the strongest.

Look who just showed up for NYCC! @willfriedle ! pic.twitter.com/ccP8ijhBaT — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) October 6, 2019

All that said, the beard Conroy is sporting might gesture towards that sort of aged Bruce Wayne from the later series directly inspiring his character in Crisis on Infinite Earths. Chances are good that the Batman from that future won’t be doing a lot of smiling as he’s trying to help all the collected heroes of the Arrowverse save the multiverse from imminent danger this time around.

The network actually announced that Conroy would be taking part in the live-action crossover during the TCA press tour for this season’s shows. After fans celebrated the news, they set their sites on cramming as many reunions as possible into the latest Crisis. It was only a matter of time before somebody suggested that Mark Hamill also be included to play the Joker opposite his old nemisis.

Batman: The Animated Series featured plenty of clashes between the two characters. Conroy even saw one of those suggestions on Twitter and seemed open to the idea. The only thing that would complicate matters is the fact that Hamill already plays the Trickster in the Arrowverse. Still, the prospect of him putting on the makeup and standing across from the voice of Batman is enough to make your hair stand on end.

For a lot of fans, Conroy could be considered the definitive voice of the Dark Knight. He’s done it for more than 25 years, through Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, the Batman Arkham video game series, and several DC Comics animated films. But, this was one of the last boxes to check and fans are thrilled at the prospect of hearing him shout orders and scowl in person for the show.