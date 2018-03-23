Kevin Smith Reveals New Jersey Designed By ‘Supergirl’ Team

Supergirl storyboard artist Jeremy Simser gets along with Kevin Smith so well, that he has made a practice of creating custom imagery for Smith to wear on his signature hockey jerseys pretty often.

This time around, though, the Supergirl team gave Smith something special: a jersey that acknowledges his recent health scare and was gifted to him by writer Eric Carrasco and the Supergirl writers’ room. Smith posted his excitement and thanks on Instagram, along with a note abou the jersey, which shows the pentagonal sigil of the House of El open at the center to reveal Smith’s heart.

Per Smith, the card that came with the jersey read “A crest to commemorate your big win against the deadliest of foes, the wrathful Widow-Maker. We could’ve made you the man with the Kryptonite heart, but this wasn’t your Kryptonite. We could’ve given you an Arc Reactor, but that’s the competition. And anyway, the best part about you is your heart’s always your own. Wear it on your sleeve, or in this case, smack dab in the center of your jersey. – The Supergirl Writers”

Smith’s close relationships with the cast and crew of The CW‘s Supergirl and The Flash have been well-documented, and he has praised Carrasco before.

“We spoke the same language, we had all the same reference points, the same material. It wasn’t like, ‘What scene was that?’ and I had to explain it. We absolutely understood each other,” Smith once told ComicBook.com. “He’s in the writers’ room, so that’s insanely helpful. I didn’t feel like I was taking any great liberties on my own where I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m changing dialogue here without any writers present.’ I had [the showrunner]’s proxy, right there so we were able to move quickly. It also helps production as well because you can go, ‘Look, we may eliminate this scene because it’s not going to make the final cut, there’s some information in here and we could work it into this scene.’ Makes editing easier as well, a little more efficient.”

You can see the jersey, via Smith’s Instagram post, below.

Supergirl will return to Monday nights on The CW beginning April 16. It airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the network, ahead of iZombie at 9.