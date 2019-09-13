Kevin Smith Backs Robert Pattinson as Batman: “I Think He’s a Good Choice”

Robert Pattinson has another supporter in his Batman corner and to be frank, it’s a pretty big name around these parts. On this week’s Fatman Beyond podcast, fan-favorite filmmaker Kevin Smith admitted he thinks the Twilight alum is a good choice to play the Caped Crusader in an upcoming solo movie. After Beyond co-host Marc Bernardin talked about an experience meeting Pattinson, Smith went all in announcing his support for the casting, applauding the actor’s recent roles leading up to The Batman.

“I like him as an actor and look forward to this movie The Lighthouse in a big and bad way,” Smith said on the podcast. “I think he’s a good choice. I know he doesn’t look the part, I guess traditionally speaking because he seems like a lanky kid.”

That’s when Smith took a step back to assessed Pattinson’s latest projects, revealing he thinks the actor’s time on Twilight could benefit the Warner Brothers role than one might think. “When you’re [Batman] not in suit, you’ve got to f—ing be like ‘I’m tortured’ and he did that in f—ing Twilight for decades and shit. I’m sure he’ll be able to pull this off in his sleep,” Smith continued.

Speaking of the suit, Pattinson was required to don the iconic Batman suit in his last screen test before being offered the gig. In a profile piece earlier this summer, he said the suit-wearing screen test might have been one of the craziest things he’s done.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson said at the time. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” the actor continued. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

The Batman is expected to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

