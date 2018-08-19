DC

Kevin Smith Weighs In On DC’s ‘Titans’ Trailer

Kevin Smith has officially weighed in on the new Titans trailer that debuted earlier today, and

Kevin Smith has officially weighed in on the new Titans trailer that debuted earlier today, and the lifelong DC Comics fanboy appears to be excited about it.

Smith took to Twitter, retweeting the link to the new video clip and offering his two cents as well.

“When I Was a Kid, Robin would say stuff like ‘Holy egg shells, Batman!’ But in 2018? Robin says stuff like ‘F— Batman.’ Oh, [DC Comics] app! I’ve got some $$$ for you…,” Smith quipped.

Many of Smtihs’s followers also chimed in with their thoughts on the brooding style of the new series, with the audience seeming to be fairly split on their feelings.

“35 years ago, [Marv Wolfman] wrote some amazing dialogue for Dick to explain why he quit being Robin,” one fan said. “In 2018, that all gets boiled down to ‘F— Batman!’ I probably shouldn’t like it. But I really do!”

“People act like these aren’t fictional characters that have been around 60+ years and can change and evolve lol,” another person commented. “Plus we don’t know Dick’s arc in the show or why he’s acting this harshly and I’m sure it’ll be addressed.”

“Man this works for the Punisher, but Titans. Wasn’t there a whole thing about DC going over the top too dark? And why does every teen hero need to be emo-ed,” someone else tweeted. “Drama & gore for drama & gore sake…Lets be edgy to be cool….”

The nine-episode first season of Titans will debut on the upcoming DC Universe streaming service sometime in 2018.

