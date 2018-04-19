‘Krypton’ References Doomsday in “Civil Wars” Preview

Syfy has released a new preview for “Civil Wars”, next week’s episode of Krypton.

Fresh off of the shocking reveal from this week’s episode – that the rogue Black Zero operative introduced last episode was actually General Zod (Colin Salmon) – fans will certainly be curious to see what’s next.

“Part of why we kept Zod under wraps, and why it wasn’t mentioned at Comic-Con, amongst the other things, because it is such a big season-changing twist for us,” showrunner Cameron Welsh told reporters during a visit to the set. “It’s that midseason point where the whole first season gets turned on its head 180 degrees. Adam [Strange] comes to Krypton with a very specific message to Seg: Superman’s birth, his very existence, is under threat and we have to stop Braniac. Brainiac is coming back in time to change history. But we all know that Brainiac was always coming to take Kandor City. And that’s what Adam got wrong; Zod was coming back to change history. So that’s the big turn in the season.”

According to this promo, the upcoming episodes will see Seg (Cameron Cuffe) dealing with Zod’s mission, more of the ominous-sounding Cythonnians — and a mention of Doomsday. Fans have known that the Kryptonian beast would be playing a role in the series for a while ago, and it sounds like the end result will hopefully satisfy fans.

“There’s not too much I can say about that right now,” Cuffe told reporters last year. “But obviously, you know, when Geoff came out at Comic-Con and revealed all these awesome characters we’re gonna play with, it’s so awesome to share them with everyone. Doomsday obviously has such significance, that death of Superman came out in ’93 that was the year of my birth, and it’s an amazing Superman story, and it changed comics forever. Not just Superman, changed comics.”

“So to be a part of that, to be a part of that story and I don’t want to tell you how it all lines up,” Cuffe continued, “but we get to do some really, really cool stuff with Doomsday.”

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.