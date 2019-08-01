Krypton Puts a Twist on SPOILER’s Fate in “Mercy”

Krypton‘s second season has certainly been swinging for the fences, and it turned one of this season’s biggest plot twists on its head. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Krypton, “Mercy”, below!

The episode opened with what appeared to be a flashback sequence of Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) and Lyta Zod (Georgina Campbell), as they walked through Krypton’s underworld. Seg began to convince Lyta that they should be together, no matter how much it would impact their life. Seg then transported them to an apartment on Kryptonopolis, where they could feasibly live out their happy lives together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the episode later revealed, these scenes weren’t a flashback sequence — they were so much more. Dru Zod (Collin Salmon) had been keeping Lyta under the control of the Black Mercy since the events of the Season 1 finale, because she couldn’t cope with the apparent lost of Seg and Jayna Zod (Ann Ogbomo).

That’s right — the version of Lyta we’ve been following all season – who eventually got murdered on state TV by Jax-Ur – was actually a clone.

These seemingly-happy sequences were visions that Lyta was having under the Black Mercy, and they quickly turned much more sinister. Lyta began to imagine her and Seg’s binding ceremony, which told them of the dark future that their child, Dru, would bring on the universe. Lyta was clearly the only one disturbed by this information, which she began to ask Dev-Em (Aaron Pierre) and Nyssa (Wallis Day) about. Her visions continued to glitch from there, making her realize that everything was a sham.

Eventually, Lyta found her way out of the Black Mercy’s clutches, and was reunited with Seg, Jayna, and company by the episode’s end.

This new twist adds an interesting bit of hindsight to the season thus far, particularly for those who were worried that Lyta’s characterization had changed so drastically from Season 1 to Season 2. It also showcases just how far Zod is willing to go – even poisoning his own mother with a mind-controlling parasite – to rule Krypton.

What do you think of Krypton‘s latest twist? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY.