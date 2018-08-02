‘Krypton’: Cameron Cuffe Teases Lobo’s Insane Role in the Show

One of the more exciting announcements to come out San Diego Comic-Com for DC fans was that Lobo will be making his live-action debut on SYFY’s Krypton next season. Now, series star Cameron Cuffe is hinting just how the fan-favorite character will factor on the show.

Cuffe, who plays Superman’s grandfather Seg El on the series, sat down with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis at San Diego Comic-Con and acknowledged that bringing the “ridiculous” character to life is a challenge, but a worthy one as he’ll be spending time with Seg.

“We’re really excited to work with Lobo because in the comics he’s such a broad character, he’s an almost ridiculous character and like some people would say how’s he going to work with the tone of the show,” Cuffe said. “That’s a challenge we’re really excited to work with and I think Seg’s going to be spending a lot of time with him which will be cool.”

Wait, Seg hanging out with Lobo? It might not be that crazy. In comics, the violent Czarnian mercenary has both cooperated and clashed with Superman so how he’ll interact with Seg is anyone’s guess but the where, that might be a little easier to pinpoint. Krypton‘s first season ended with some major changes to the status quo — including Seg being pulled into the Phantom Zone. It’s not impossible that Lobo might be one of the figures Seg encounters. Of course, if Seg somehow does make an alliance with Lobo — even though he’s set to be the big bad in season two — it might not be a bad thing. According to Cuffe, the Krypton fans will return to is one controlled by Zod.

“So, we do pick up with a little bit of a time jump,” Cuffe said in the full interview which you can check out above. “It’s about five months after the end of season one. Zod’s taken control of Krypton. He’s instituted his regime. And the funny thing is, with our characters, with where we’ve left off in season one, they’re all in a massive state of flux.”

That flux is going to include a lot more than just Zod and the arrival of Lobo, too. It was also revealed during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel that the show will see the return of Braniac (Blake Ritson) will return as well as the debut of Kryptonian superheroes Nightwing and Flamebird.

The second season of Krypton is expected to debut sometime in 2019 on Syfy.