‘Krypton’ Showrunner Cameron Welsh On How The Eradicator Might Fit Into The Show

When Krypton returns to the airwaves for its second season, the universe will have changed radically. With General Zod in charge of Krypton, the world is moving more aggressively toward the rest of the galaxy while Adam Strange struggles to free himself from the bottled city of Detroit among Brainiac’s collection in the future. Showrunner Cameron Welsh, during an interview at Comic Con, said that The Eradicator might play a role in upcoming episodes.

After Welsh said that General Zod’s biggest ambition was to preserve Kryptonian culture for future generations, ComicBook.com asked whether “preserving the sanctity of Kryptonian culture” might be a phrase that introduces The Eradicator, an artificial intelligence from the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths Superman comics whose prime directive was to do just that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve talked about the Eradicator and introducing that character into the show,” Welsh said. “Anyone who’s familiar with the mythology knows the importance of that — and yeah, ‘the preservation of Kryptonian culture.’ With our show, we don’t have to slavishly follow the mythology that’s set, especially now that we’re on a divergent timeline. So we can do a version of the Eradicator that hasn’t been seen before, which is cool.”

Right now, the world of Krypton is pretty full as it is. With a large cast full of likable characters, there are a number of actors that the writers and producers still have to service going into season two, while presumably expanding Zod’s role and bringing in some people who will work under him.

“I think, honestly, with Doomsday and with Braniac and with Zod, and now with Lobo, we’ve got a pretty full plate for 10 episodes,” Welsh said. “We’re probably halfway through writing the season. There’s always the chance that maybe we’ll bring somebody else in, but at the moment, I feel like we’ve got a pretty full deck.”

Speaking of Lobo, the series will have to figure out how to make “The Main Man” work — a dynamic that even series star Cameron Cuffe has admitted seems tough on paper.

“We’re really excited to work with Lobo because in the comics he’s such a broad character, he’s an almost ridiculous character and like some people would say how’s he going to work with the tone of the show,” Cuffe said. “That’s a challenge we’re really excited to work with and I think Seg’s going to be spending a lot of time with him which will be cool.”

Krypton will return for a second season on SYFY in 2019.