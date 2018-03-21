Brainiac to Appear in SyFy’s Krypton



One of Superman’s biggest foes is coming to SyFy’s Krypton. Geoff Johns confirmed that Brainiac would appear in the new DC TV series at Krypton’s SDCC panel on Saturday as one of the show’s primary antagonists.

Footage played at the event showed what appeared to be Brainiac’s classic ship. Another clip showed tentacles similar to Brainiac attacking the main character Seg-El, who is the grandfather of Superman.

During the panel, DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns told panel attendees that the show involved a present day conspiracy to stop Superman from ever being born. It was heavily implied that Brainiac was at the heart of that conspiracy, which would be why he was targeting Seg-El in the footage.

It’s still unclear which version of Brainiac we’ll see in Krypton. While the ship implies that it’s the Coluan version that has no direct connection to Krypton, it’s possible that we could see the Kryptonian supercomputer version popularized in the Superman animated series.

Interestingly, Geoff Johns confirmed that several other popular DC characters would also appear in the series. “You see a Black Mercy in the pilot, you’ll see a lot of DC characters in this,” Johns said.

Krypton is Superman prequel in the mold as Fox’s Batman prequel Gotham. The show, which has been picked up to series by SyFy, will follow Superman’s on grandfather as he tries to redeem the honor of the House of El generations before the destruction of the planet. The official synopsis follows:

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, “The Halcyon”) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, KRYPTON is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (“Sleepy Hollow”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to Cuffe, KRYPTON stars Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”), Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Ann Ogbomo (“World War Z”), Rasmus Hardiker (“Your Highness”), Wallis Day (“Will”), Aaron Pierre (“Tennison”) with Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”).

The pilot teleplay was written by Goyer and Kindler, from a story by Ian Goldberg (“Once Upon a Time,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) & Goyer, with Colm McCarthy (“She Who Brings Gifts,” “Peaky Blinders”) serving as director and co-executive producer. KRYPTON is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC.

