‘Legends of Tomorrow’: 7 Questions Raised by the Season 3 Finale

Tonight’s season finale of Legends of Tomorrow brought a lot of little threads and elements of season three together in a hilarious and satisfying way as the heroes squared off with the time demon Mallus.

“The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” was jam-packed and, well, bonkers, but in the most Legends way possible. Jax (Franz Drameh), who left the team in the midseason finale still grieving the loss of his Firestorm partner Martin Stein (Victor Garber), returned and revealed that he now has a family of his own. Helen of Troy (Bar Paly), who Zari (Tala Ashe) dropped off in Themyscira instead of Troy, arrived transformed into a warrior. The Legends finally learned how to use the six totems, too, which resulted in a giant Beebo coming together to fight Mallus.

And, honestly? That only scratches the surface. Nearly every element that has been touched on over the course of Season 3 was pulled in for the finale, but even with all of the answers and closure the episode gave fans we still have several questions about how things worked out tonight — as well as what some of the events may mean for next season and the Arrowverse overall. Here are seven questions we have after “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.”

Is Helen of Troy the Arrowverse’s Wonder Woman?

Last we saw Helen of Troy, she wasn’t exactly the most confident of figures displaced in 1930s Hollywood. However, inspired by the women of the Legends, Helen started to be more confident and wasn’t particularly excited to return to Troy. This prompted Zari to take her to the birthplace of Wonder Woman: Themyscira.

Tonight, the Helen of Troy who showed up to help the team take on Mallus was a dramatically different woman. Now, Helen is a fierce warrior with some incredible skills, both with a blade and with a gun, who can hold her own against anyone. It’s pretty impressive, this transformation, but we can’t help but wonder if this is the Arrowverse’s answer to Wonder Woman herself.

With Wonder Woman appearing in the DC Extended Universe via films such as Wonder Woman and Justice League and with a Wonder Woman sequel in the works, the Amazon princess isn’t a character that is likely to ever be approved for The CW’s Arrowverse. However, by having Helen who is a formidable female warrior trained just as Wonder Woman was, she’d make an excellent stand-in for a character that has been sort of nodded at previously, particularly on Supergirl.

Will Kuasa return as Vixen?

Tonight’s episode also saw Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor) return, but not as an adversary. Instead, Kuasa showed up as the heroine, Vixen, and revealed that it’s a title she shares with her sister Mari along with the Anansi Totem.

This turn of events is a result of the Legends saving Zambesi and thus preventing the series of events that led to Kuasa being left behind while Mari and their mother escaped the warlords. However, this introduces a major change to the Vixen character within the Arrowverse. Now that there are two Vixens, we have to wonder if we will see more of Kuasa in her heroic role going forward. After all, the Mari McCabe Vixen did appear on Arrow.

What’s next for Nora Darhk?

One of the more surprising moments in tonight’s episode was when, instead of being overtaken by Mallus and killed when the demon took his true form, Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) was spared via her father, Damien’s (Neal McDonough), sacrifice. She ended up fighting with the Legends as they went up against Mallus’ minions.

However, her help didn’t prevent her from being arrested by the Time Bureau for her crimes and as she was being taken away, Ray (Brandon Routh) asked for a moment alone with her. During their brief conversation, Ray gave Nora her father’s time stone and told her she deserved a second chance. With the time stone in hand, Nora now has the possibility to go back and live a different life. Theoretically, it also would give her the chance to go back and completely change things when it comes to Mallus, though that doesn’t appear to be why Ray gave her the stone.

What will Nora do with her opportunity for a second chance? We will have to wait until next season to see what — if anything — is in store for Nora, but it’s a nice opportunity to redeem a character that always appeared to have some good still inside.

Is Damien Darhk really gone?

Speaking of Nora, that sacrifice that Damien made for his daughter? He literally traded places with her. To prevent Nora from being consumed by Mallus, Damien gave himself to the demon, meaning that when Mallus took his true form? He took it with Damien’s body.

That also means that when the totem-powered giant Beebo destroyed Mallus once and for all, it was Damien who was destroyed as well. It would seem pretty cut and dried that Damien Darhk is finally and truly gone. But is he? Fans thought that, after being killed by Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in Arrow‘s fourth season, he was gone for good, yet he’s managed to show up several times since. It’s not entirely impossible that he could still pop up again — after all, this is Legends — but given the nature of his sacrifice and how it gave the former villain a bit of a soft redemption, we’re not so sure we’ll see him again.

Will the survival of Zambesi impact the Arrowverse timeline?

One of the biggest things that came out of both the season finale and the episode prior was that Zambesi was spared destruction by the warlords. That means that older Amaya was also spared and that both Kuasa and Mari were able to grow up under her tutelage to become bearers of the Anansi Totem themselves. While that appears to have had positive impact, at least when it comes to Kuasa, we can’t help but wonder if this will have an impact on the Arrowverse overall. One place it would seem to have an impact is with Mari McCabe’s Vixen having appeared on Arrow, though it’s possible that could easily be explained as it was just Mari’s turn as the heroine without having any major disruption. It will be interesting to see how — if at all — Zambesi’s survival impacts things.

What else escaped when Mallus was released?

In the closing moments of the season finale, John Constantine (Matt Ryan) showed up where the Legends were relaxing on a beach in Aruba to let them know that while they may have stopped Mallus, they let out a whole bunch of other nasty things in the process. To prove that point, he revealed the severed head of what appeared to be a dragon.

That can’t be good. It’s also something that co-showrunner Phil Klemmer recently teased we would find out more about in Season Four.

“We want to get into the world of fantastic myths and monsters a bit more. It’s kind of presumptuous for anybody to think they have ownership of this Earth or any part of it,” Klemmer told TV Line. “Not to get deep into immigration metaphors, but Mallus is an ancient evil, he doesn’t understand humans and doesn’t understand why we have any claim to controlling this world of ours.”

Can we finally have some Beebo merch?

Of course, the biggest question we have after the season finale has to do with our favorite fluffy blue diety, Beebo. After Beebo made his debut in the Legends midseason finale, we wanted to know where we could buy our very own cuddly god. While we still haven’t heard anything about getting Beebo plushies, considering that Beebo just took down the most challenging foe the heroes have faced yet and considering that he’s clearly a fan-favorite, we ask again: when can we get some Beebo merch? Please?

What questions do you have after that epic season finale? Let us know in comments!