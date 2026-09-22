Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part II Tease Hints at Major Change for Sequel, But Will It Work After 6 Years?

Although James Gunn’s DCU hit the ground running and is continuing to roll out exciting new projects, which will include a future Batman movie reportedly titled , there is a non-DCU Batman movie coming down the line first, and many DC fans are even more excited about that one. Namely, the sequel to Robert Pattinson’s 2022 movie The Batman, The Batman: Part II, is currently filming, and the fanbase is beyond ready to see it. Initially, The Batman: Part II was meant to be released in October of 2025, but it was ultimately pushed back to this October. Unfortunately, the movie then had yet another delay to 2027, and now, its release date has been pushed back (hopefully) one more time, to February 18, 2028. Already, those continued delays have created some frustrations for DC fans, and now, a new update suggests the complicated feelings about this upcoming movie could continue.

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Specifically, according to , Pattinson discussed The Batman: Part II’s different approach, saying, “It’s so ambitious. I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another… It’s a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it. But it just feels really ambitious, and I’m excited to see how it turns out.” Pattinson went on to call the script “incredibly dense,” adding, “There’s so much in it that it’s almost impossible to encompass the whole thing, but when you keep finding out, you’re like, ‘Oh, no, you know exactly what you want to do with this.’ There’s just something so cool about it.” The exact meaning is difficult to discern here, as neither “ambitious” nor “dense” is particularly descriptive in terms of the actual content. However, it’s clear that this movie will feel different than The Batman, particularly with Pattinson describing it as “a real left turn.” Now, the question becomes: Will this left turn pay off, or is it going to backfire?

Fans May Not Want a Major Change After This Long Break

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s clear that Pattinson is very excited about The Batman: Part II, and he seems to feel that the change is a positive one. However, that’s obviously subjective, and it’s possible that audiences won’t embrace these changes in the sequel movie with the same level of enthusiasm. In fact, a “left turn” for The Batman: Part II combined with the literal years of waiting for the movie could spell trouble in terms of reception. After six years between both movies, fans may just want to see a solid continuation of the first movie, with a level of quality reflective of how much time has apparently been put into creating the film. What’s more, the idea that the movie is ambitious and dense isn’t necessarily a good thing. “Dense” in particular seems a bit troubling, as a heavy-handed plot doesn’t sound like something that superhero audiences are typically looking for. It depends on what exactly dense means in this context, but paired with ambitious, it sounds like a movie at risk of doing too much.

Hopefully, that’s not the case. Particularly in light of how much time has passed, fans deserve a Batman movie they can be excited about, just as the stars of the film have earned a great sequel. The DC franchise as a whole also arguably needs a win, even if it’s not a DCU project. Lanterns is doing decently well, but Supergirl was a major box office disappointment this summer, and there are concerns about what that could mean for the future of the franchise. In theory, Gunn’s movies and shows exist completely separately from this movie, but in reality, The Batman: Part II potentially failing to perform well at the box office could have implications for enthusiasm about DC overall. For now, it’s anyone’s guess, and there’s still well over a year before the film will hit theaters—and that’s if it now stays on track. Even so, Pattinson’s latest comments have raised some new questions and concerns.