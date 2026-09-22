Man of Tomorrow Will Be a Lex Luthor Story According to DCU Star

Maybe it’s notable that the next DCU movie to feature Superman isn’t called Superman: Man of Tomorrow, but merely Man of Tomorrow. After the well-received first Superman movie of the newly rebooted DC movie universe, director James Gunn announced a follow-up in the “Superman saga” that he was careful not to specifically call a sequel. When he revealed the title and the premise, it became semi-clear why — this would be a team-up movie, with Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as co-equal leads joining forces to take on Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). It’s also once again set to be a movie full of existing heroes, and we can expect repeat appearances from Guy Gardner, Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, Rick Flagg Sr., Supergirl, John Stewart, and more, like Krypto and the DCU debut of Blue Beetle Jaime Reyes.

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Nathan Fillion was recently interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, primarily about his appearance on Lanterns as Guy Gardner, and the tonal difference between the very comic book-y vibe of Superman versus the True Detective, HBO style of Hal Jordan and John Stewart’s Green Lantern adventures. Fillion did offer a tease about his next DCU appearance in Man of Tomorrow, though, teasing, “In the first movie, and rightly so, we learn a lot about who Superman is. In this movie, I think we’ll learn more about who Lex Luthor is, and I think it’s equally important.”

Is Lex Luthor the Real Man of Tomorrow?

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It’s worth noting that Fillion’s response was to a question about Man of Tomorrow‘s tone, which may suggest that the film takes tonal cues from Lex, who is intense and angry, whereas Superman was big and bright and heroic like its lead. Maybe, as the cliché goes, the real Man of Tomorrow is the friend we make along the way…but could that friend be Lex Luthor, one of the worst people in this franchise’s world?

Gunn’s Superman and Luthor clearly mark the course change from the previous DC movies known to fans as either the DCEU or the Snyderverse. Superman went from intense, stoic Henry Cavill to vulnerable, “kindness is the new punk rock” Corenswet. Luthor went from a twitchy, Mark Zuckerberg-esque Jesse Eisenberg to a more classic comic-book-style CEO with deep military ties and superhero-jealousy.

Imprisoned at the end of the movie, he found a way to negotiate with the government during the events of Peacemaker Season 2. Gunn has said that helps set up this next movie, with Prison Planet Salvation a key plot point to watch. With both Luthor and Superman on the same side, we might wonder who the true protagonist will be, and now a major DCU star has weighed in on the topic with a potentially surprising take. It makes a person wonder about the title. We’ll find out for sure next July, when Man of Tomorrow hits theaters worldwide.