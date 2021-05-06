Legends of Tomorrow: Bay of Squids Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Bay of Squids," the May 23 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. From the sound of things, the episode will be a spotlight for Dominic Purcell's Mick Rory, a character who may not return for the show's upcoming, seventh season. Purcell recently posted, modified, and deleted some messages on Instagram which suggested that he was leaving Legends at the end of season six, having failed to come to a financial deal with the studio to return. In this episode, though, we get to see him take charge of the team, with Captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) still missing.

Rory and Sara are the last two original Legends on board the Waverider, with characters like Captain Cold, Rip Hunter, and Professor Martin Stein having died in the line of duty. Others, like Ray Palmer, Jefferson Jackson, and the Hawks have simply moved on.

You can see the episode synopsis below.

FOLLOWING ORDERS – The Legends are shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) takes command and manages to find the location of an important Alien, but he also lands them in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Ava (Jes Macallan) is eager to question the Alien, but they must steal it back from the Cubans and Russians who think it is bio-warfare sent by the Americans. The team makes the decision to split up, leaving Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) to work together to stop a nuclear disaster alongside JFK while Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) tries to leverage his newfound friendship to stop Castro from starting a war. Meanwhile, with Spooner’s (Lisseth Chavez) help, Rory makes an unlikely deal that could lead him on a solo mission to find Sara (Caity Lotz).

Adam Tsekham, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer.

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Bay of Squids" will debut on May 23.