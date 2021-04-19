Legends of Tomorrow Star Dominic Purcell Admits He Was Emotional in Deleted Posts After Confirming Exit

✖

Saturday was a bit of a whirlwind for DC's Legends of Tomorrow fans. In a since-deleted Instagram post, series star Dominic Purcell announced that he was leaving the popular Arrowverse series after six seasons, initially making it sound like his exit was connected to issues with the studio with Purcell even noting that he wouldn't return under any circumstances. He later followed that up with another now-deleted post claiming he was joking and that while he was leaving as a series regular, there was a "handshake deal" for him to appear as a guest in the future. And it appears that Purcell has further clarified the situation in another deleted post, noting that he has no feud with the studio and that he was emotional when he made the post that started this all off in the first place.

In the post (via Digital Spy), Purcell said no one was forcing him to clarify things.

"No-body has forced me to make this statement... Yes my tone was heavy [and] straight to the point. I use cuss words cause I do and I'm Australian, it's who I am. Do I have beef with the studio at @warnerbrostv? NO!

"Yes I said they don't care. That's not correct, of course they do – just me being emotional over stuff. We all work in a big machine. Sometimes sh*t happens. It's life.

"I have and always have had a tremendous relationship with the bosses and the studio."

He also clarified his status on the show, confirming he is leaving Legends full time, but will be back "periodically" in Season 7.

"I am leaving Legends of Tomorrow on a full-time basis. I will come back periodically with a handshake deal with my boss Phil Klemmer.

"I haven't quit. My contract is up. 6 years not 7. I've never quit on a contract and never would. So to all the fans, you will see me again next year on season 7 periodically."

Purcell has been a member of the main cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow since its debut in 2016 portraying Mick Rory/Heat Wave, a character he debuted on The Flash as the accomplice of Leonard Snart/Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller). Legends returns for its sixth season, which will see the team discover their leader Sara (Caity Lotz) has been kidnapped by aliens, on Sunday, May 2nd. You can check out the season premiere synopsis below.

A MISSING CAPTAIN - After a night of celebrating their beating the Fates, the Legends quickly discover that Sara (Caity Lotz) is missing. Trying to keep it together, the Legends are shocked to discover that she was taken by Aliens. Ava (Jes Macallan) sends Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) to follow a lead on who can possibly help them find Sara, while Constantine (Matt Ryan) tries to work his magic. Meanwhile, Sara does all she can to try to escape, which includes releasing Aliens into the timeline, but is shocked to learn who one of her kidnappers turns out to be. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham and Lisseth Chavez also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns Sunday, May 2nd at 8/7c on The CW.