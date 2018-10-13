‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Brings a Fairy Godmother to “Witch Hunt”

The CW has provided the official synopsis for “Witch Hunt,” the October 29 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The episode description seems to suggest that the Legends will be dealing with some of the same issues with authority and funding that the Justice League International did during he 1980s run by Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis. Like the JLI, which was funded by the United Nations, apparently the fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will feature a team that is supported by the Time Bureau.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow centers on damage to the timestream that sees fictional characters like unicorns and witches popping into the timestream.

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu explained to ComicBook.com. “There will be some that will be very, vary familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

“Ironically it made it much darker,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer echoed in a later interview. “It made it much more morally ambiguous. When you’re trying to fix history, you can argue about how it needs to be done but you have to fix it. With magical creatures, you’re asking big questions like do they belong in our world? Is this really our world to police? We spent a ridiculous amount of time debating morality for a show that’s a time-traveling action comedy. Is it fair to put a Minotaur in a cage at the Time Bureau? None of these things exist, but we’re asking if a Minotaur has a soul and conscience.”

You can see the official synopsis below.

NOT YOUR TYPICAL FAIRY GODMOTHER

When the magical Time Seismograph goes off, the team finds themselves headed to the Salem witch trials. Sara (Caity Lotz) notices that Zari (Tala Ashe) is taking this case personally when she promises to save a mom, who is being accused of being a witch. However, the team quickly learns that there is a magical creature in the town creating problems they hadn’t been expecting.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Ava (Jes Macallan) work together to try to keep their Time Bureau funding by proving to them that magic exists.

Matt Ryan, Dominic Purcell and Brandon Routh also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Matthew Maala.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, beginning on October 22.