The Legends of Tomorrow Try Saving the World in New Crisis on Infinite Earths Teaser

The CW is starting to unveil more teasers for its upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths epic. First, the network provided us with an exclusive look at the Batwoman part of the crossover and now, another video has surfaced featuring the characters in Legends of Tomorrow. In a teaser the originated on TVLine, Harbinger/Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson) interrupts a Legends hangout session to ask them to join the fight in the impending crisis. “Come with me. I need your help to avert a crisis that threatens the entire multiverse,” Michaels tells Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh).

Coincidentally enough, the final episode of Crisis also serves as the season premiere of Legends of Tomorrow. Legends executive producer Phil Klemmer previous told us the team plans to use that as its advantage. “We’ve got a trick up our sleeve,” Klemmer said. “There is a way. It’s a very, very fine needle to thread. But I do feel like there’s a way that we can coexist with the greatest crossover ever. And again, we’re not forsaking the Arrowverse. We love it. But I think once we established this habit of reinventing ourselves every season, you’ve stepped onto the hamster wheel. Or not a hamster wheel…wait, that sounds miserable. Onto a Merry-Go-Round.”

He added, “And that thing is spinning so friggin’ fast right now, we’ll be thrown to our death if we try to step off, so the only alternative is to keep going faster and faster. I think we’re made confident by the fact that the things on our show that seem like the wildest conceits — musicals or puppets — kind of remind the audience of the core strength of the show, which is the characters and their relationships. In a weird way that the more outlandish the show is, the more real the Legends feel. So nah, we’re going to rein it in, but we’ll find a new way to be weird next season.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.