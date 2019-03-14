‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Midseason Premiere Synopsis Revealed

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Lucha De Apuestas,” the midseason premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. In the episode, Mona’s crush on one of the magical fugitives comes to a surprising head as the team has to head to 1961 in order to try and clean up her mess in Mexico City. Of course, it may be a little more complicated than it seems: Mona claims that it was somebody else — some Men in Black if you will — who made the call.

This would not be the first time that Men in Black — in one form or another — have played a role in the Arrowverse; a shady government agent who appeared in the “Invasion!” crossover later reappeared (as a younger man) in an episode of Legends set in the ’80s.

And, of course, those who have been paying attention all along are pretty aware that Hank Heywood is up to…something…that has to do with weaponizing the fugitives.

You can check out the full synopsis below.

BELIEVE IT OR NOT

When the Legends hear that Mona (Roman Young) has let a fugitive go, they must head to 1961 Mexico City to clean up her mess. Mona tries to convince the Legends and the Bureau that the people responsible for releasing the fugitive were some mysterious Men in Black and not her. With no evidence to back up her theory, the Legends must decide if they should trust her and go against the Bureau. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) go on a recon mission to find out what Hank (guest star Tom Wilson) might be hiding from everyone.

Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Jes Macallan and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Tyron B. Carter.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Arrow on The CW. “Lucha De Apuestas” will premiere on April 1.

