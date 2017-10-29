‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Actor Reveals if Ray and Zari Will Have Romance

The latest episode of Legends of Tomorrow saw the debut of the team’s newest member, and after a rocky start it’s hard to see her getting along with her allies anytime soon.

But that doesn’t mean fans aren’t wondering about a potential romance between Zari and Ray Palmer AKA the Atom, based on their brief interactions in last week’s episode. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see sparks flying anytime soon, according to Zari actor Tala Ashe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know that Zari has romance on the mind at all,” said Ashe while speaking with EW. “What you’re going to find out this season is that her priorities are on something very, very different, so I don’t foresee that being a setup for a romance between them. I think she and Ray are going to be pals maybe down the line, but I don’t think it’s a romantic thing.”

Zari and Ray shared a private moment before the new series villain Kuasa interrupted, trying to kill the Atom and proposition Zari for her totem. After a battle between her and the Legends, Zari joined the team on their time escapades, motivated by her determination to prevent her future from coming to pass.

Zari hails from 2042, where ARGUS rules by martial law and imprisons anyone with a meta gene. It’s intimated that she feels the Legends could be doing more than fixing time, but they could be making the world better than it was before.

Her journey is closely linked with that of Amaya Jiwe AKA Vixen. In the show, Vixen has had trouble with her totem, which allows her to summon the abilities of any animal she chooses. After going on a spiritual journey with the aid of hallucinogens (don’t ask), she realized that she is bound to Zari, who has a wind-powered totem of her own.

And this, of course, brings them into conflict with Kuasa, who was hunting Zari for her totem and has stated that she has some close relation Amaya. There’s a lot on Zari’s plate in just her first appearance for alone. So who has time for romance?

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays on The CW.