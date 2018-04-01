‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Jonah Hex Returns in Season 3 Finale Photos

The CW has released new photos for “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly”, the upcoming season three finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

The photos show the Legends returning to the Old West, and teaming up with a familiar ally in Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech). Rumors of Hex’s return first popped up earlier this year, after it appeared that Legends was filming on an Old West set. Schaech was confirmed for the season finale just a day later, to the delight of plenty of fans.

While it appears that the Legends will be visiting Hex in his normal time period, Schaech has expressed a willingness to bring him into a different point in the Arrowverse’s timeline.

“Right now. I want him to come right now.” Schaech told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think Jonah has a lot to say about a lot of things that we’re dealing with. He’s a very masculine man, but he’s been through enough to understand a lot of what goes on inside. So anything in history, like what we’re dealing with today with our racism problems. God, the crisis that’s going on in Hollywood, he wouldn’t know how to deal with that. He wouldn’t know how to deal with all of the issues of white supremacists, you know. He was raised by Apache Indians, he could be at the front lines of them taking Indian land. I mean, he could really be in every political situation that we’re dealing with in today’s culture.”

Outside of Jonah Hex, the finale will bring back a whole slew of other fan-favorites, including former team member Jax Jackson/Firestorm (Franz Drameh), soon-to-be incoming team member John Constantine (Matt Ryan), and apparently a certain fluffy deity.

“[The finale is] balls-out craziness.” executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased during a recent interview. “It really feels like a real finale in that respect and we really draw together almost every thread and character that we’d established over the course of the third season. And yes, that includes Beebo. Beebo will make a phenomenal return that is quite awesome.”

You can view a synopsis for “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” below.

The Legends plan to vanquish Mallus by using the totems doesn’t go as planned, forcing Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill) to improvise. The team finds itself regrouping in the Wild West where they run into their old pal Jonah Hex (guest star Johnathon Schaech). Sara (Caity Lotz) leaves Ray (Brandon Routh) in charge of watching Damien Darhk (Neal McDonaugh), while she comes up with a new plan. Meanwhile, Amaya (Maisie Richarson-Sellers) is determined to find a way to use the totems to destroy Mallus.

Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe, Keiynan Lonsdale, Nick Zano and Franz Drameh also star.

Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Phil Klemmer.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” will air on April 9th.