‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 3 is Now on Netflix

If you have yet to catch up on the latest installments of Legends of Tomorrow - or if you just want to relive the fun all over again - then you're in luck.

As of this week, the third season of Legends of Tomorrow is officially available to stream on Netflix. The arrival comes a little over a week after April 9th's Season 3 finale, "The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly".

This arrival will probably come as a surprise to some Arrowverse fans, who theoretically could binge the entire season multiple times over before Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl air their season finales. But it is largely thanks to the deal that was struck between Netflix and The CW back in 2016, which significantly shortens the window of time before a season is put up on Netflix.

If you haven't caught up on Legends yet, the third season's Netflix debut should hopefully provide a reason to. The third season saw (to put things in spoiler-free terms) some departures and arrivals from the titular team, a wide array of DC Comics Easter eggs, a fight scene set to a '90s one-hit wonder, and the genesis of a certain cuddly fan-favorite.

The batch of episodes also includes the fourth portion of this year's "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover, although you'll probably have to wait until Supergirl comes to Netflix in late June to see the entire storyline.

But even then, there's still plenty of time-traveling antics for fans to enjoy within Legends, something that the creative team behind the show is certainly proud of.

"It does feel like a small miracle when you get to the end of season and you look back on it and it feels coherent." showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com before Legends' season finale. "You're like, "You know what? It's crazy and it's wacky but ..." And not that we had any of this planned ahead of time because we're not that conscientious or intelligent, but the fact that we're able to pull all of the wild, dispersate, loose ends in some semblance of a bow. It does feel, I don't know, more that anything you just feel like a giant relief and humility."

Legends of Tomorrow has been renewed for a fourth season. ComicBook.com will provide you with any updates on the Season 4 premiere as they come about.