‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cast Rocks Out in New Behind-the-Scenes Music Video

Legends of Tomorrow will be traveling to the punk rock world of the 1970s this week, and the cast is celebrating in a pretty delightful way.

Caity Lotz, who stars in the series as Sara Lance/White Canary, recently released the newest music video that the cast has filmed behind the scenes. This particular installment sees Lotz, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Dominic Purcell, and Brandon Routh giving their best rendition of The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous music videos, which began last season, saw the Legends cast lip-syncing to everything from The Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive” to Will Smith’s “Wild Wild West”. But there is something pretty delightful about this newest entry into the pantheon, especially seeing Ryan’s John Constantine rock out like he does in the comics.

“I had not really realized the fervor of [Constantine’s] fandom,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I sort of accidentally discovered it. Honestly, we put him on the show just because we wanted him on the show. There’s no cynical calculation of trying to accumulate somebody else’s fans. I think we have fun with our characters. Having Tala Ashe on the show…she’s cool. If I just needed an adjective to describe her, she is a cool lady. I feel the same way about Constantine and Matt.”

“We wanted just a counterpoint to our Legends.” Klemmer continued. “Personally, I can’t imagine Constantine having quarters on the Waverider. I want to keep him Constantine. I don’t want to ever have a scene of him having to do his laundry because to me, guys like Constantine, they always have clean clothes. Who knows where they come from? I don’t want to see that scene.”

You can view the synopsis for “Dancing Queen” below!

“LONG LIVE THE CORGI

When the Legends discover a fugitive is hiding in 1970’s London, they realize he is part of a gang that is targeting the British Monarchy. Trying to stop the gang, they realize someone from the Legends must infiltrate them. Surprising everyone, Ray (Brandon Routh) is the one to gain their trust after he is put through a series of tests with help from Sara (Caity Lotz) and Rory (Dominic Purcell).

Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) shows Nate (Nick Zano) the ropes at the Time Bureau, but it turns out to be anything other than an ordinary day at the office.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by James Eagan & Morgan Faust.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.