Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Finale Title Revealed

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Keto Shimizu has given fans a first look at the script cover for the show’s season five finale, “Swan Thong.” The episode was written by Shimizu and Morgan Faust, and will be directed by Kevin Mock. Going into production this week, the episode will follow the directorial debut of consulting producer and show co-creator Marc Guggenheim. Given that it’s a play on the phrase “swan song,” fans will probably spend the next few months speculating that it could be the final appearance of a character or characters. Of course, it’s Legends of Tomorrow, so it is equally likely that the title is a reference to an actual swan — or even to Olivia Swann, who plays Astra Logue on the series.

No, really. It could be that. We’re talking about Legends of Tomorrow here, so literally anything is possible.

Aaaand finally, #LegendsOfTomorrow episode 515 is now in production! Our finale is written by myself and @morganfaust and directed by @kevmock pic.twitter.com/WKFVgE3bYW — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) January 17, 2020

The upcoming season will mark a big change for those aboard the Waverider, seeing long-time series regulars Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford depart halfway through the season. According to series showrunner Phil Klemmer, the upcoming season will deal heavily with the supernatural, even more so after Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) was released from Hell in last year’s finale. Swann has since been promoted to a series regular. The team will be tracking down souls who have escaped Hell, and trying to send them back.

“I never would have thought that John Constantine would fit in with the Legends and onboard the Waverider, but I think for next season, we want to keep digging deep on this guy, because obviously he feels pretty bottomless,” Klemmer told us last year. “He’s a bottomless pit of darkness, but also, there’s no end to the pathos and the tragedy. There is such a pure impulse to what John does. Beneath all the self-loathing, he’s such noble man. I guess that’s why we keep wanting to know what happens next, because it’s like he’s endlessly fascinating.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow was back this week, with a special episode part of The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event. We even got to see Supergirl and The Flash interact with Beebo! The fifth season of the show launch in earnest on The CW on Tuesday, January 21st starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.