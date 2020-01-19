Legends of Tomorrow Casts Joanna Vanderham as New Season 5 Villain

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns on Tuesday for its fifth season and that season will come with not only some familiar faces, but a brand new villain as well. According to Deadline, The CW Arrowverse series has cast Joanna Vanderham in a recurring role as one of the big bads of Season 5. Vanderham may be best known for her role as Penelope Blake in Cinemax’s Warrior.

There are few details about Vanderham’s villain character for Legends, though she is described as “a ruthless killing machine with daggers made of bones” and that “wherever she goes, death follows”. It’s also noted that the character will have some ties to Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ Charlie, indicating that “when [Vanderham’s character] arrives on the Waverider, Charlie – and the Legends – will never be the same.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As is, the Legends are likely to never be the same even as they head into their fifth season. The recently-ended “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover brought major changes to the Arrowverse and while the majority of the Legends team sat out the Multiverse-altering events, Sara (Caity Lotz) was one of the Paragons who fought to save reality. She experienced – and directly remembers – everything that happened, including the sacrifice of her longtime friend Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). That kind of loss will take some getting used to, especially when the weirdness that comes along with protecting the time stream as a Legend.

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 5 premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, “Meet the Legends”, below.

“LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION — Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline.

The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat.

Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.”

“Meet the Legends” will air Tuesday, January 21st, at 9/8c on The CW.