‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Showrunner Previews Season 4’s Magical Fugitives

What kind of foes will the Legends be facing this season on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? Well, the “magical fugitives” that erupt into the timeline after the walls between fantasy and reality are weakened will come from a variety of sources.

In the past, the timeline has been under siege, with the Legends the only force standing between chaos and order. Now, it is reality itself that has started to fall apart, with mystical beings from myth and legend beginning to emerge into the show’s reality.

“In typical Legends fashion, having saved the world and solving one big problem, they have actually launched a whole other set of problems — and this one being magical fugitives, as we’re calling them. Creatures from myth, legend, fairy tales have now been spat out all over the timeline,” said showrunner Keto Shimizu. “The timeline has now been infected, essentially, with these magical creatures and it’s now the Legends’ job to clean up their mess.”

Shimizu promised that while some of the creatures will be more niche, drawing from mythology that maybe is not huge in mainstream pop culture, there wills till be plenty for the average fan to recognize and appreciate.

“It’s a combo. There will be some that will be very, vary familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

That would be John Constantine, of course, played by Matt Ryan, who originated the role on a short-lived TV series for NBC before appearing in several animated and live-action projects as the Hellblazer himself.

While we have already come up with a list of magical characters and concepts that might be brought to live action from the confines of the DC Comics universe, Shimizu teased that, like last year’s Mallus, it might be more likely that most of the magical fugitives are unique to Legends and not canonical DC characters.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.