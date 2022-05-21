Legends of Tomorrow Star Teases Cancelled Season 8 Plans

✖

Last month, fans of The CW's Arrowverse were hit by not one, but two major losses with the cancellations of both Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. For fans of Legends, the cancellation was particularly difficult. The series had just a few weeks prior ended its seventh season on something of a cliffhanger with the series not only introducing Booster Gold (Donald Faison), but seeing the heroes arrested. With the series cancelled, the fate of the heroes was left without resolution, but now series star Caity Lotz is giving fans an idea of what Season 8 would have held.

In an appearance at Motor City Comic Con (via The Cosmic Circus), Lotz revealed that Season 8 would have seen the heroes picking up directly from the Season 7 finale and that dealing with their crimes would have been the focus.

"We were gonna be in jail," Lotz said. "So, basically, we'd kind of [be] learning how to be responsible Time Masters, or you know, time travelers, so like a retraining. They were gonna have us in jail with a bunch of young cadets and stuff and then we're the old-school ones, like, 'We know how to do all of this!' But we're doing it all wrong. And then we have the whole Booster Gold storyline which I thought was gonna be so fun, but that's kind of all I know about that. And then, of course, yeah, Ava and Sara's kid."

As for that Booster Gold storyline, executive producer and co-showrunner of the series Keto Shimizu revealed to fans on social media shortly after the cancellation news broke that bringing the fan-favorite character to the series in the finale had been an attempt to save the show. Faison would have been a series regular in Season 8.

"DC was in our corner trying to help our chances of renewal," Shimizu said. "They and WB wanted us to survive. We were asked for a new character to 'excite' the audience and attract more viewers. We requested Booster, and DC agreed. It was all in an attempt to save the show."

However, even if the addition of Booster would have excited fans, that might not have been enough to save Legends anyway. Last week, a report emerged that indicated that the reason for the cancellations of Legends and Batwoman was that Warner Bros. Discovery "no longer wanted to pay the leases on the studio space, which expired on May 1." The report indicated that network president Mark Pedowitz had wanted to renew both series. Now, fans are just hoping that the series finds another way to continue, something that Shimizu also advocated for on Twitter.

"The cliffhanger isn't the CW's fault. It's mine," Legends showrunner Keto Shimizu wrote on Twitter shortly after the cancellation news broke. "I played chicken with the pickup and lost. Hopefully the story can continue in another form. TV movie? Comic book? Radio play?"

All seven seasons of DC's Legends of Tomorrow are now streaming on Netflix.