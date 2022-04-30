DC's Legends of Tomorrow Co-Showrunner Addresses Series' Cliffhanger Ending

✖

On Friday, fans of The CW's Arrowverse were hit with a major one-two punch with the cancellations of both Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. For Legends fans, the news was especially hard with the show having just completed its seventh season earlier this year not only with the introduction of Booster Gold (Donald Faison) but with a cliffhanger about the fate of the time traveling team. Now, series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu is speaking out, addressing not only the series' cliffhanger ending but as well as revealing that her time with the series had already ended before news about Season 8.

On Saturday, a fan on Twitter commented about the cliffhanger that Legends of Tomorrow ended up and noted how they were "gutted and upset" about the cancellation, blaming The CW for ending the series without resolution. Shimizu replied to the fan taking full credit for the cliffhanger, explaining how she "played chicken" with the series' pick up and ultimately lost.

"The cliffhanger isn't the CW's fault. It's mine," Shimizu wrote. "I played chicken with the pickup, and lost. Hopefully the story can continue in another form. TV movie? Comic book? Radio play?"

Shimizu also took to Instagram after the cancellation announcement to reveal that she had actually exited Legends at the end of Season 7 when her contract with the show ended, but had planned to hold onto the news until Legends was renewed, something that ultimately didn't end up happening.

"I took this picture back in December as I was clearing out my office. My contract with the show had run its course and it was/is time to move on," Shimizu wrote. "I didn't want to make my exit public until after season 8 was picked up. Well… sh-t. I am truly gutted that Legends of Tomorrow won't get a final run to wrap thing sup. I love the show and everyone who helped make it. I looked forward to watching the show purely as a fan. I am so grateful to the talent, time, and tireless work so many people put into the show. I am thankful to @gberlanti @marcguggenheim and Phil Klemmer for giving me the space to grow and lead. And of course, I have such gratitude for all the fans who cheered us on. Farewell, friends. Love to you all. Hope you'll watch what I make next."

"Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow," Shimizu wrote on social media. "We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider."

All seven seasons of DC's Legends of Tomorrow are now streaming on Netflix.