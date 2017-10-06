‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP Addresses How The Time Bureau Will Affect The Team

The Legends will have some competition this season, but they didn’t see that coming from their former leader.

As the Legends attempt to fix time, they’ll have plenty of run-ins with Rip Hunter’s new group of time travelers, the Time Bureau. It would seem the Legends of Tomorrow are back in the underdog role this season, and Legends executive producer Marc Guggenheim explains why.

“My hope is that we’ve touched on that at least in season 2,” Guggenheim told EW. “For us, it’s always been this consistent idea that these guys, as the saga sell says every week, they’re outcasts and misfits. We always approach the name Legends, both in terms of dialogue and in terms of the title, as ironic, because we always say, “They’re not heroes, they’re legends.” They’re something a little left of center.”

That’s in direct contrast to Rip’s new group, the Time Bureau. In many ways, they are the team he always wanted the Legends to be.

“So what the Time Bureau represents is the proper way to do things,” Guggenheim said. “We say this a lot in the premiere, the Time Bureau is the scalpel, whereas the Legends are the chainsaw. They fix time, but they’re not pretty about it and they break a lot of eggs on the way to their omelets, whereas the Time Bureau is much more proper and they turn sharp corners and they do it without all the consequential damage to property and time, but probably also with a lot less fun.”

Guggenheim revealed how they describe the differences between the two teams internally, which is best summed up with some Beverly Hills Cop.

“The example we always use is it’s like Beverly Hills Cop,” Guggenheim said. “The Beverly Hills Police Department is an awesome, awesome institution. They turn sharp corners also and they’re very proper and always doing the right thing, but every now and again you need Axel Foley to really get things done. That relationship, the antagonism between Axel Foley and the Beverly Hills Police Department, is kind of what we’re going for in season 3 with Legends and the Time Bureau.”

Just goes to show that everything is made better with a Beverly Hills Cop reference.

Legends of Tomorrow returns on October 10th.