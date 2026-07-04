DC’s Batman, Marvel’s Wolverine, and More Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

Collectors of comics, video games, trading cards, action figures, LEGOs, movie props, and more are used to having to hunt for the critical missing pieces of their collections, and while you may very well find what you’re looking for at a local store, some of the best places to track those elusive items down are collectible auctions. That’s why we highlight some of the biggest and coolest collectible auctions each and every week, and this week’s highlights include DC’s Batman, Marvel’s Wolverine, and more!

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Batman and Thor Lead This Week’s First Appearance Comics

First appearances of iconic heroes are often grail pieces for a comic collection, especially when it revolves around someone like Batman. Even when in rougher shape, Batman #1 is still going to command some attention, but that’s even more applicable when the copy looks this pristine. Up for auction is a 9.8 PSA Restored copy of Batman #1, and as you can see in the picture above, it looks immaculate.

The issue is gorgeous, and that’s because it’s been carefully cleaned and preserved. In fact, Heritage Auctions describes the issue as the most attractive restored copy of the issue they’ve encountered in their history of comic book auctions, and as of now, neither CGC nor CBCS has issued a grade this high to another copy. Thanks to this combination of factors, the issue currently has a bid of $39,000, and the auction ends in 5 days.

Not to be outdone, there’s also a Marvel first appearance in this week’s highlights, which features the God of Thunder, Thor. Thor’s first appearance took place in Journey Into Mystery #83, and this copy is a CGC-rated 9.0. What’s perhaps most impressive is that this issue’s extremely clean and pristine look didn’t come from a restoration, and any fan looking for a copy of this really can’t do better than this. The current bid is for $60,000, and the auction ends in 5 days.

Wolverine and Ms. Marvel Steal The Show In Original Comic Book Artwork

Heritage Auctions has a number of original comic art pieces in its current collection, and we are starting with artwork directly from Wolverine #2. The art page is actually the cover art for Wolverine #2 and features the work of John Buscema and Klaus Janson. You can see Wolverine battling Silver Samurai on the cover, and while there is some wear on the edges, the page looks fantastic overall, and so does the throwdown between the two bitter rivals. The page is also signed by the art team, so if you’ve wanted to add a piece of Wolverine comic history to your collection, this is right up your alley.

We’ll stick with Marvel a bit longer, but shift from the X-Men with our next pick, which is a piece of amazing Ms. Marvel artwork from Dave Cockrum and Joe Rubinstein. The cover is from Ms. Marvel #21 and features Carol during her Ms. Marvel days as she destroys a Saurian temple to free its prisoners. The image features a matted and glass front-framed, and as you can see in the image above, there are so many details to be found throughout the gorgeous cover. The current bid for the book is $4,900, and the auction ends in 5 days.

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