LEGO Batman The Dark Knight Batmobile Tumbler Is 30% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First launched in 2021, the LEGO 76240 Batman Batmobile Tumbler from the 2008 Christopher Nolan film The Dark Knight is an Ultimate Collector Series-style build with 2049 pieces. If you don't already own it, there has never been a better time thanks to a massive sale that drops the price by 33%.

At the time of writing, the 76240 Batman Batmobile Tumbler is available to order here at Walmart for $180, which is $90 off the list price. We don't expect the set to last long with the deal, so take advantage while you can. You can also keep tabs on this Amazon link to see if they price match. Note that the LEGO Technic The Batman Batmobile set is also on sale here at Walmart for $55, which is 30% off the list price.

The 76240 Batman Batmobile Tumbler features an opening roof, a control panel, a stand, and Christian Bale Batman and Heath Ledger Joker minifigures. it measures over 6 in. (16 cm) high, 17 in. (45 cm) long and 9 in. (25 cm) wide when complete and combines with other LEGO DC Batman sets. From LEGO:

"The impressive build-and-display Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy of Batman movies features an opening roof, which provides access to the driver and passenger seats and control panel. Batman and The Joker minifigures are included with a stand. With a sturdy base to display the finished model at its best, your recreation of the Tumbler will provide pleasure long after the hands-on work has been completed."