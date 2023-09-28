Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching on October 1st, 2023

A new month means new LEGO drops, and October 1st, 2023 is set to be a small but significant event with the big draw being the 5,374-piece Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser (75367). It will be the latest Star Wars LEGO set in the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) lineup, so we don't expect it to last long especially since the initial allotment will only be available to LEGO Insiders. Details about that, and the rest of the must-have LEGO sets for this month, can be found below.

Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET On September 30th / October 1st. There will likely be promotions attached to select purchases, so keep an eye out for those. That said, you can take advantage of LEGO Insiders (formerly VIP) offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases might also be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.

Star Wars LEGO Sets / October 2023:

75367 Star Wars UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser ($649.99) – See at LEGO: LEGO Insiders early access begins on October 1st. Available to everyone on October 4th at 12am ET.

40658 Star Wars Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama ($29.99) – See at LEGO

LEGO Ideas and Icons / October 2023:

21343 LEGO Ideas Viking Village ($129.99) – See at LEGO

10325 LEGO Icons Alpine Lodge ($99.99) – See at LEGO: LEGO Insiders early access begins on October 1st. Available to everyone on October 4th at 12am ET.

