LEGO Reveals Super Mario Piranha Plant Set

LEGO's line of Nintendo inspired sets will be growing soon, as a LEGO Piranha Plant is on the way. LEGO's official Twitter account released a teaser video today, offering some glimpses at the design along with the hashtag "LEGO Sets for Adults." As such, this will not be a set to go with the main Super Mario line, but instead will be a larger piece similar to the Question Block released in 2021. In a nice touch, the trailer also includes the "Piranha Plant sleeping" track from Super Mario 64. The set will release on November 6th, and will retail for $59.99.

A trailer for the LEGO Piranha Plant set can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The set's page on LEGO's official store can be found right here.

LEGO and Nintendo have been partnering on sets for the last three years now. For the most part, the sets have focused on a Super Mario line that interacts with electronic figures such as Mario, Luigi, and Peach. The sets have adapted characters and locations from various games in the series, including New Super Mario Bros. U and Super Mario 3D World. Over the last few years, those sets have even expanded to focus on Mario-adjacent games, including Luigi's Mansion. In August, several sets based on the SNES Donkey Kong Country series were also released, adding characters like Donkey Kong, Diddy, Dixie, and Funky.

In addition to those sets, LEGO has also released a handful of adult-focused options, including the Question Block set, as well as a design based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System. These adult sets tend to be on the pricier side, so it's nice to see that the Piranha Plant set won't break the bank! At $59.99, the set is about the same price as a standard Nintendo Switch game, and should make for a nice gift for the holidays this year.

(Photo: LEGO, Nintendo)

While the Mario family has gotten all of the attention from LEGO, Nintendo fans have spent the last three years hoping to see other franchises given the same treatment. There have been countless LEGO Ideas submissions in that time, pitching everything from Metroid inspired sets to The Legend of Zelda. Rumors about a Zelda set inspired by both Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild had been circulating earlier this year, but nothing has been officially announced, as of this writing. Out of all the Nintendo franchises that could best support a LEGO line, Zelda would seem to be the perfect fit; the franchise has been going strong since 1986, and there are countless characters and locations that would lend themselves well to the LEGO format.

