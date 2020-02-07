Lucifer Final Season First Look Reveals Return of Surprising Character

The fifth and final season of Lucifer draws ever closer and it seems as though Eve will be around for the festivities. EW is reporting that Inbar Lavi will guest star as the first woman on the show. The character might have only come around last season, but that doesn’t mean that fans won’t be excited to see her. Her trip to go discover herself as the action ramped up with the main cast might mean that she might have some surprises in store the next time she appears. Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson had this to say about her re-entry in a statement.

“We are so excited to have Inbar back!” they began. “Last we saw her, Eve broke Maze’s heart. Soooo… a reunion between our favorite demon and the original sinner should go smoothly, right?”

During a set visit last year, Lesley-Ann Brandt had this to say about her character after all that emotional turmoil. “Both of them, based on where we left off in season 4, are in mourning in a way,” she mentioned. “I think they are leaning into each other. Maze is of course mourning Eve, and definitely Lucifer going back without her; Chloe’s lost her love. They’re kind of holding onto each other as girlfriends do.”

If that weren’t enough hype, the musical episode looms as well. “Blood Celestial Karaoke Jam” is something fans are looking forward to and Modrovich isn’t letting the cat out of the bag.

“We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re singing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dances,’” he offered. “It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.”

Series star Tom Ellis is also excited, but sworn to secrecy. “I can’t tease too much!” the actor pleaded. “I would say on this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with Lucifer. We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually.”

“It’s always fun to film the music stuff, you know?” Ellis continued. “It’s been a really nice element of the show that came in season one and [we’ve] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it’s not just Lucifer who sings these days.”

Lucifer‘s first four seasons are streaming now on Netflix. The fifth and final season, which will be split into two parts, is set for release sometime this year.