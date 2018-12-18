Make-A-Wish Grants Boy His Wish of Flying on a Plane As Batman

It’s the season of giving and one story, in particular, has warmed our hearts a little extra this evening. Justice Fitch is a 4-year-old that’s battling Cystic Fibrosis and his one wish was to fly on an airplane wearing his favorite Batman mask.

Needless to say, the team over at Make-A-Wish made Justice’s wish happen and then some. In addition to giving Justice the flight he wanted, Make-A-Wish is flying his entire family to Orlando for the week to vacation at Disney, Universal, and Sea World.

“He’s so cool,” Justice said of the Caped Crusader.

Fitch’s mother Angela told 11Alive — Atlanta’s NBC affiliate — that Make-A-Wish going all out for her son is pretty awesome.

“It gives him kind of a relief — an out I think,” Angela said about her son wearing his Batman mask. “Like he can always save the day. He said when he goes on the airplane, he can save the day if something happens, so he had to bring his mask and everything.”

Just four years old, Justice has spent much of his young life in hospitals. According to his mother, this trip is exactly what he needs.

“He is a warrior. He’s had so many surgeries, so much,” Angela said. “He has CF. Right from day one, he’s had surgery after surgery. He was in the NICU for three months. The research [CF research] is going a lot better now.”

The family knew they were going on a trip for quite a while, so they were sure to keep close track of the days counting down to take off.

“We had to wait several months after we found out,” Angela recalled. “He would say, ‘What day is it?’ and we would mark it off.”

With so many options ahead of him in the Sunshine State this week, Justice had a response most of us would have if we were going to three theme parks in one week — “PLAY!” the young Caped Crusader exclaimed when asked what his plans for the week were.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation was originally founded in 1980 and has since grown to a global non-profit. On average, the foundation says they grant a wish once every 34 minutes in the United States. For more information on Make-A-Wish, to read up on some of the wishes they’ve granted, or to donate to the cause, you can visit their site at www.Wish.org.