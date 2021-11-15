Man of Steel: Henry Cavill Reveals His Biggest Regret

It’s no secret that Henry Cavill loves playing Superman. The actor has expressed that, should the opportunity present itself, he’d love to suit up again as the DC Comics hero, recently telling The Hollywood Reporter that there’s still a lot of storytelling he can do with the character. However, even though he loves the character and would gladly return, he does have one regret about Man of Steel. The actor told the outlet that there is a specific aspect of his performance in the film that he wishes he could have done differently: a smile.



In the final moments of Man of Steel, Cavill’s Clark Kent is talking with his mother, Martha (Diane Lane) while standing by Jonathan Kent’s grave. Martha talks with Clark about what he is going to do now that he is living a double life as both Clark Kent and the hero Superman. In the scene, Clark smiles at Martha and it’s that smile that Cavill says he wishes he had done differently.



“There’s a scene at the end of Man of Steel, I’m talking to Martha. I would’ve smiled differently,” Cavill told the outlet (via ScreenRant). “Every time I see it, I’m like, ‘That’s an irritating smile.’ I just don’t like it. Why did I smile like that? That’s not how I smile. That I would have done it differently.”



While Cavill can’t go back in time and change that smile, Cavill does welcome the opportunity to further explore the character in the future. While there haven’t been plans for Man of Steel 2 announced as of yet, Cavill said that the “cape is still in the closet”.



“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill said. “The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward – I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening.”



“He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That’s the choice he made in that moment, and he’ll never do that again,” he continued. “There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’”



