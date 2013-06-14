Man of Steel Made Kevin Costner Want to Work With Diane Lane Again

✖

In the new film Let Him Go, Kevin Costner plays a retired sheriff who along with his wife set out after the death of their son to rescue their only grandchild from a dangerous family. The film sees Costner paired up again with Diane Lane -- she plays his wife in Let Him Go -- and it's a pairing that Costner said was prompted by their appearance as Jonathan and Martha Kent in Man of Steel with Costner wanting to work with Lane again.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly (via Cinema Blend), Costner explained that it was the promise of how well they worked together that wasn't able to be fulfilled with Man of Steel made Let Him Go an "interesting" way to revisit things.

"Well, number one, she's a world class actress, I think. She's one of the best we've ever had," Costner said in praise of Lane. "There's just no doubt about it. You can go to the Golden Age of Hollywood, and I would stack her up against any of the Barbara Stanwycks and the Hepburns. We felt like we only worked together for a minute on [Man of Steel], but the promise of what could be wasn't going to be extended in that particular movie, so this was an interesting way to circle back. And she's very dynamic in a very difficult role."

When it comes to his role as Pa Kent, Costner was in Man of Steel only briefly but had a major impact on Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill) -- Pa Kent's death is a critical part of the story -- and while he appeared only in a photo in the theatrical version of Justice League, some hope he may appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, Costner recently claimed to not quite know what that even is.

"I'm not even sure what Justice League is," Costner said in a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "Is that a movie?"

He went on to ask if it was "a Marvel" thing.

"You think I'm kidding, that's the problem. You think I'm kidding," Costner said. "Is that a Marvel thing?"

That doesn't necessarily rule things out, though. In a previous interview, Costner said you "don't want to be kissing and telling in life" before admitting he "can't tell" whether or not he's returning to the DC Extended Universe. Snyder appeared to hint at Jonathan Kent's return in a social media comment in July, responding with a wink when asked if Superman's late father might appear "one more time."

What do you think about Man of Steel bringing Costner and Lane together for another, very different film? Let us know in the comments.