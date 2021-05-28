Man of Steel Star Kevin Costner Won't Reveal If He's Returning for Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League AKA the Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max next year and DC fans are eager to learn what additions will be made to the movie. There are certain characters who will show up who weren't in the original version like Iris West (Kiersey Clemons) and Darkseid (Ray Porter). Thanks to a recent interview with Cinema Blend, we're now super curious to know if Kevin Costner will be appearing in the movie. Costner played Jonathan Kent in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actor had a hilarious response after being asked if he was in the Snyder Cut, which has us wondering if we'll be seeing him in the movie.

"I don’t know. You don’t want to be kissin’ and tellin’ in life. You’re pokin’ me a little bit. I’m not… I can’t tell you," Costner teased.

While it's unclear if we'll be seeing the Oscar-winner in the Snyder Cut, you can spot him on HBO Max in Man of Steel. The movie hit the streaming service at the beginning of the month.

As for the Synder Cut, this week saw the movie getting a new working title. According to Production Weekly, the highly-anticipated HBO Max project will be known as Project 166. While it's possible the movie might end up with a new name, the DC FanDome schedule referred to the film as The Snyder Cut of Justice League.

This week also saw a first look at the movie's reshoots. Cinematographer Fabian Wagner recently shared an image of blue screens being assembled on a soundstage, teasing that the reshoots are about to be underway. HBO Max executives have confirmed that the streaming services plans to spend around $30 million to finish the movie.

"...it isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," former HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt explained earlier this year. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it and it’s complex including…new VFX shots, it’s a radical rethinking of that movie and it’s complicated and wildly expensive... I’ll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It’s an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to set an official release date but is expected sometime next year. The theatrical release of Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.