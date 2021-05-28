Kevin Costner on Justice League Snyder Cut: "Is That a Marvel Thing?"

✖

Kevin Costner pleads the fifth when asked whether he's returning as Jonathan Kent in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the director's cut of Snyder's unfinished superhero ensemble that recently reassembled its cast for additional photography. Costner, who played Clark Kent's (Henry Cavill) father in Snyder's Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, appeared only in a photograph in the theatrical version of Justice League completed by Joss Whedon. Appearing virtually with his Let Him Go co-star Diane Lane on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Costner claims not to know whether the Snyder Cut is DC or a "Marvel thing":

Asked by host Andy Cohen if he will reprise the Jonathan Kent role opposite Lane's Martha Kent in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Costner answers, "I'm not even sure what Justice League is. Is that a movie?"

Lane laughs off the question, admitting to not knowing if the pair are "allowed to even talk about this."

"I can plead the fifth," she says. "I don't know."

"You think I'm kidding, that's the problem. You think I'm kidding," Costner says, smiling. "Is that a Marvel thing?"

When Lane points out that Justice League is DC, Costner says, "Well, I don't know." With a smile, Costner adds, "Boy, it'd be nice to sit on those little money buckets called those movies."

Pressed about Snyder's Justice League in a previous interview earlier this month, Costner said you "don't want to be kissing and telling in life" before admitting he "can't tell" whether or not he's returning to the DC Extended Universe. Snyder appeared to hint at Jonathan Kent's return in a social media comment in July, responding with a wink when asked if Superman's late father might appear "one more time."

In October, the Snyder's Cut tapped Cavill and his Justice League co-stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) for additional photography. Also returning for newly recorded scenes are Joe Manganiello (Deathstroke) and Amber Heard (Mera), who appear briefly in the released film, as well as Suicide Squad's Jared Leto (Joker), who does not appear in the version of Justice League released to theaters.

Zack Snyder's Justice League also features Ray Porter in his restored role as Darkseid, the tyrannical ruler of Apokalips, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Zheng Kai as Ryan Choi.

The four-part Zack Snyder's Justice League releases exclusively on HBO Max in 2021. Costner and Lane's suspense thriller Let Him Go opens on November 6.