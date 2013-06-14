Man of Steel Star Would "Love" to Reunite With Zack Snyder on New Project

✖

Actor Michael Shannon debuted in the DC Expanded Universe in 2013's Man of Steel as Zod, but unlike other figures in the cinematic universe, he has yet to reprise his role for a follow-up film, minus his character's corpse being an integral component of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Shannon has taken on a wide variety of roles in the years since playing the comic book villain, though hasn't joined another big-budget franchise, with the actor recently noting that, regardless of whether or not it's a major blockbuster, he'd love to work with Snyder on a new project. Shannon can currently be seen in the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.

"That's an interesting question," Shannon confirmed with ComicBook.com when asked about his interest in other massive franchises. "I really loved working with Zack Snyder, and I'm not sure, after everything he's been through with Warner Bros. and whatnot, if he's going to be returning to that stuff or not, but I would love to work with him again, definitely."

Earlier this year, Snyder delivered the zombie film Army of the Dead for Netflix, so while he might not be working in the world of established superheroes anytime soon, there will surely be opportunities for Shannon to work with one of Snyder's other massive projects.

These comments echo similar remarks Shannon has made about his positive experiences with Snyder, while also noting that his character his definitely dead as far as this universe is concerned.

"I'd love to work with Zack again. I loved doing that movie. It was a special experience," Shannon shared with ComicBook.com when discussing Zack Snyder's Justice League reshoots last November. "I felt very fortunate that he called me to do it in the first place. So, I haven't heard anything. I don't know. I always tell people I'm dead. Zod's dead, he's dead. Unless you got a defibrillator or something I don't really see it happening. But, I love Zack and I'm happy for him that, that he's getting to do that."

When the idea of tracking down a "Kryptonian defibrillator" was brought up, Shannon joked, "I don't know exactly where to send it, but I guess send it to him. QVC. Maybe they got it on QVC."

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Stay tuned for details on Shannon's future projects. New episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers debut on Hulu on Wednesdays.

