Justice League: Michael Shannon Comments on if He's Involved With Zack Snyder's Reshoots

✖

Back in 2013's Man of Steel, Michael Shannon's Zod met his end at the hands of Henry Cavill's Superman, though his corpse would go on to be a key component of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, yet Shannon himself hasn't heard anything about if his character is meant to appear in Zack Snyder's upcoming four-part Justice League for HBO Max. Given how long ago he died, it likely won't surprise many that Zod might not appear in the upcoming reimagining of the adventure, but the previous announcement that Jared Leto would participate in reshoots as the Joker has ignited a number of theories among fans.

"Oh, I'd love to work with Zack again. I loved doing that movie. It was a special experience," Shannon shared with ComicBook.com about a potential return. "I felt very fortunate that he called me to do it in the first place. So, I haven't heard anything. I don't know. I always tell people I'm dead. Zod's dead, he's dead. Unless you got a defibrillator or something I don't really see it happening. But, I love Zack and I'm happy for him that, that he's getting to do that."

When the idea of tracking down a "Kryptonian defibrillator" was brought up, Shannon joked, "I don't know exactly where to send it, but I guess send it to him. QVC. Maybe they got it on QVC."

This isn't the first time Shannon has shared his support for Snyder, but given that Leto's Joker was only rumored to have been part of the original storyline of the film, it would seem that nearly all bets are off when it comes to DC Extended Universe characters being involved in the upcoming event.

“I’ll tell you what I know, my friend Zack Snyder, he had a rough go of it," Shannon shared earlier this year with LightCast Pod. "Between the struggles with his family and what he went through with Warner Bros. Zack is a sweet, kind, gentle, hardworking conscientious human being. I hope that this release gives him some sort of satisfaction or vindication or whatever. Because he’s such a good person, he deserves better than what he’s been dealing with.”

While the original concept for a Justice League story was a two-film event, those ideas were pared down to one film, with Snyder departing his Justice League due to family tragedy before production had concluded, resulting in Joss Whedon helming reshoots. Snyder himself confirmed that four-part Justice League would be coming to HBO Max sometime in 2021, which will include unused footage and visual effects, in addition to including new material filmed specifically for this project.

What do you think of Shannon's remarks? Let us know in the comments below!