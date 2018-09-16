Joker Actor Mark Hamill Celebrates Batman Day With a Shout Out to Kevin Conroy

Today is Batman Day, the day fans celebrate all things Batman and for Mark Hamill, part of that celebration includes a shout out to the voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy.

Hamill posted his shout out on Twitter today in a message that not only honored Conroy, but also honored his own role as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For years, I dreamed of finding a part as far from Luke as possible…

Thanks to everyone at #BatmanTheAnimatedSeries for making my dreams come true! On this special day a SHOUT OUT to my one & only #DarkKnight: @RealKevinConroy🦇#HappyBatmanDay2018 pic.twitter.com/tJ4FCfXyaM — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 15, 2018

“For years, I dreamed of finding a part as far from Luke as possible… Thanks to everyone at #BatmanTheAnimatedSeries for making my dreams come true! ON this special day a SHOUT OUT to my one & only #DarkKnight: @RealKevinControy,” Hamill wrote.

While Hamill is a household name for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars universe, for Batman fans, he’s also well-known for his role as The Joker. Hamill’s role as the iconic Batman villain began with Batman: The Animated Series which ran for two seasons between 1992 and 1995 with the actor providing the voice for the antagonist for that series as well as many later spin-offs, video games, and films. The role, which as Hamill noted in his tweet is markedly different from that of Luke Skywalker, has led to critical acclaim for Hamill making it even more fitting that he’s celebrating Batman Day with a shout out to Conroy — after all, what is the Joker without Batman to antagonize?

Hamill isn’t alone in celebrating Batman Day, either. Kevin Smith also took to Twitter to celebrate, sharing a quote from another animated Batman series, Batman: The Brave and The Bold. In the live-action Batman world, director Matt Reeves also got in on celebrating the Caped Crusader, posting a GIF of the Batman family dancing with the header “Move Your Body”. In the post, Robin, Batgirl, Batman, The Red Hood, and Red Robin all get their dance on and, yes, Batman has some moves that aren’t devoted to bringing justice to the streets of Gotham.

What do you think of Hamill’s shout out to Conroy? How are you celebrating Batman Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!