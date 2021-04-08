Mezco Releases a Superman Box Set Based On the 1941 Short "The Mechanical Monsters"

Mezco Toyz has released a deluxe box set that's inspired by the 1941 Fleischer Studios animated short "The Mechanical Monsters", which pitted Superman against a mad scientist and his army of robots. It looks like a dream set for Superman collectors.

The set includes three figures (Superman, Clark Kent, and Lois Lane), a giant fire-shooting robot, a quick-change phone booth, and a multi-level, triple environment diorama. Seriously, the details on this are amazing. Put Clark Kent in the phone booth and he'll come out as Superman thanks to the quick change feature. The diorama features the House of Jewels storefront on one side and a two-story diorama of The Mad Scientist’s lab on the other. Additional features include a "drawbridge door that opens and rows of Mechanical Monsters with a secret volcanic cavern below where the monsters are forged".

Pre-orders for The Superman (1941): The Mechanical Monsters 5 Points Deluxe Boxed Set are live here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99 with free shipping (you won't be charged until it's ready to ship in October). The official list of features can be found below along with a gallery of images.

The Superman (1941): The Mechanical Monsters 5 Points Deluxe Boxed Set includes:

Superman – Strange visitor from another planet with powers far beyond those of mortal men. Superman comes with two pairs of interchangeable arms for dynamic posing and a soft molded cape.

Clark Kent – Superman's alter ego, Clark, conceals his heroic identity as a mild-mannered reporter for The Daily Planet. Clark comes with a holdable note pad to jot down the details of his next story.

Lois Lane – A tenacious investigative reporter at the Daily Planet. Strong, assertive, and able to handle herself in dangerous situations, Lois comes with a small notebook accessory to document her next big scoop.

Mechanical Monster Number 5 – A small army of evil robots created by The Mad Scientist to steal money and jewels, the Mechanical Monsters were unstoppable perpetrators of crime. This oversized machine of mayhem comes with two pairs of interchangeable arms for dynamic posing, an interchange propeller that attaches to the neck, a hinged compartment on the back of its body, and removable flame FX that attach to its eyes.

Accessories include:

1x notebook

1x steno pad

2x pairs of interchangeable Superman arms

2x pairs of interchangeable Mechanical Monster arms

1x propeller attachment for Mechanical Monster

2x flame FX for Mechanical Monster

4x display bases

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.