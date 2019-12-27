Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow Top Fandango’s Most Anticipated 2020 Films List

2019 was long billed as the biggest year for tentpole movies in history, and it certainly lived up to the hype. Marvel Studios wrapped up its decade-long Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Lucasfilm brought the Skywalker Saga to a close with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Toy Story ended, Frozen got a sequel, Joker broke records, and Martin Scorsese brought Joe Pesci out of retirement. 2019 was always going to be a massive year, but we spent so much time thinking about it that we overlooked what’s to come in 2020.

There aren’t any big franchise-enders on the way next year, but there are a lot of things to get excited about. Fandango recently released the results of its annual anticipation survey and fans are really looking forward to a couple of the comic book offerings in 2020. Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow topped the list of most anticipated movies in 2020 while the two stars, Gal Gadot and Scarlett Johansson, were revealed to be the most anticipated actresses.

You can check out the full results from the survey below:

Most Anticipated Movie:

Wonder Woman 1984

Black Widow

Marvel’s Eternals

Mulan

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place 2

Birds of Prey

In the Heights

Pixar’s Soul

Fast & Furious 9

Most Anticipated Actress:

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place 2, Jungle Cruise)

Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey, Barbie)

Zendaya (Dune)

Most Anticipated Actor:

Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984)

Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle)

Most Anticipated Villain:

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah (Wonder Woman 1984)

Rami Malek as Safin (No Time to Die)

Ewan McGregor as Black Mask (Birds of Prey)

Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Charlize Theron as Cipher (Fast & Furious 9)

Most Anticipated Family Film:

Mulan

Pixar’s Soul

Sonic the Hedgehog

Dolittle

Jungle Cruise

Most Anticipated Horror Film:

A Quiet Place 2

Halloween Kills

The Invisible Man

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Grudge

Most Anticipated Live-Action Comedy:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Bill and Ted Face the Music

Bad Boys For Life

Legally Blonde 3

The Lovebirds

What movie are you most looking forward to in 2020? Let us know in the comments!