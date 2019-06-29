New Batwoman Promo Teases “One Hell of a Ride”

Ruby Rose will step into the role of Batwoman later this year in a brand new series on the CW, and a new teaser indicates it will be one hell of a ride. That’s mostly because the teaser shows Rose’s Kate Kane circling her motorcycle, eventually taking a seat, putting on her helmet, and riding off to protect her city in the only way she knows how, and that’s patrolling the rooftops and streets of Gotham as Batwoman. We can’t wait to see DC’s newest addition to their Arrowverse lineup in action, and you can watch the full teaser in the video below.

The teaser included the caption “It’s going to be one hell of a ride. #Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6 on The CW!”

Ken first debuted in the recent Elseworlds crossover between Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, and she will also have a role to play in this year’s crossover, the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths. That event will likely also act as the series finale for Arrow, though Batwoman will take its place in the lineup.

So far the reception to the first trailer and other teasers have been quite positive, and hopefully, we get to see a bit more at San Diego Comic-Con, which is just right around the corner.

You can check out the official description for Batwoman below.

“Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance.

But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Batwoman hits the CW on October 6th.