New DC FanDome Trailer Includes New The Batman & Black Adam Footage

DC FanDome 2021 is just a little over a week away, and the virtual convention has quite a lot for fans to get excited for. After DC announced an impressive lineup of titles, as well as a star-studded guest list earlier this week, it looks their hype for the event isn’t slowing down. On Thursday, the company released an official trailer for DC FanDome 2021, which provides a first look at what fans can expect from the upcoming event. The trailer showcases just some of the movies, television shows, video games, and more that will be featured at the event. It also includes some new, never-before-seen glimpses at Black Adam and The Batman.

In addition to an exclusive new trailer for The Batman, new content for DC League of Super-Pets, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek of The Flash, and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. On the television side, it will feature an exclusive look at HBO Max’s Peacemaker, DMZ, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and Batman: Caped Crusader, surprises from new series, as well as new looks at returning HBO Max favorites Doom Patrol, Titans, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Phantoms. Looks at new seasons of The CW’s Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, a farewell tribute to Supergirl, a 100th episode celebration for Legends of Tomorrow, a first look at Naomi, and a sneak peek at Stargirl. It will also include new reveals from Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, comic panels for Batman: Fear State, Black Manta, Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons, and Wonderful Women of the World. Additionally, an update on the return of the Milestone Universe, and details for the upcoming Batman/Fortnite One Shot.

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access,” Ann Sarnoff, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement when the event was announced. “This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

DC FanDome 2021 will occur on Saturday, October 16th, beginning at 10 am PT.